Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $122.00. The company traded as high as $130.93 and last traded at $129.01, with a volume of 12500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.12.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total transaction of $116,186.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,458 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile



Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

