Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.57

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 30385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

