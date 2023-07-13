Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Increased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aflac by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,249,000 after buying an additional 186,548 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $70.28 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

