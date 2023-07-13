Advisory Services & Investments LLC Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 107.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 0.8% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 8.5% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $101.56. The company had a trading volume of 723,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,949. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.43. The company has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.