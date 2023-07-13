Advisory Services & Investments LLC Acquires 7,952 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 7.8% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DFAS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.19. 21,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $58.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

