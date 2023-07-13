Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $507.36 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.51 and its 200-day moving average is $384.26. The company has a market capitalization of $231.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

