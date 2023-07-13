Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Reduced by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,323 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded up $10.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $517.62. 1,426,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

