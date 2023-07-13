ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Trading 11.4% Higher

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.37. Approximately 323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on HDIUF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on ADENTRA from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ADENTRA from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.

