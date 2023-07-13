ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0961 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.09.
ADENTRA Price Performance
ADENTRA stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. ADENTRA has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $26.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HDIUF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
About ADENTRA
ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.
