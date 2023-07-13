Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Acerinox from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Acerinox Price Performance

ANIOY stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Acerinox Increases Dividend

About Acerinox

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.1159 dividend. This is an increase from Acerinox’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Acerinox’s payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

(Get Free Report)

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.