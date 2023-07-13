Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Acerinox from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Acerinox Price Performance
ANIOY stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $5.60.
Acerinox Increases Dividend
About Acerinox
Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.
