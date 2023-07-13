Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture were worth $49,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $315.71. The company had a trading volume of 355,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.37 and its 200-day moving average is $282.91. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

