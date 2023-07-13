Acala Token (ACA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.48 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $54.11 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020815 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,297.52 or 0.99931316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,470,833 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 734,470,833 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.07326331 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $4,498,840.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.