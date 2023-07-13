abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AWP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,148. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 86.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 30.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 4,769.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 78,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter worth $65,000.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.