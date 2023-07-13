abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:AWP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,148. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03.
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
