AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,137 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 2.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $146.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

