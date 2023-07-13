7,373 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $112.64 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.35.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.