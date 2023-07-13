736 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Mizuho raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.69.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $339.71 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.90 and a 12-month high of $341.68. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.