65,870 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,026,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,059,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $145.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average of $140.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

