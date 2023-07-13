413,331 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 413,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,323,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,864,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,597,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.92.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.