23,759 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Ventas comprises 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,928,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,089,000 after buying an additional 327,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,955,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,799,000 after purchasing an additional 156,421 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ventas by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,916,000 after buying an additional 971,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ventas by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,715,000 after buying an additional 907,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,164,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,610,000 after buying an additional 123,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VTR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.15. 190,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $54.11. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -999.94%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

