16,039 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Cognex by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 43,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,771. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.26. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $58.12.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CL King initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.