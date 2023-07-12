Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan Sells 9,711 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 9,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $98,081.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,599.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zuora Price Performance

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 911,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,141. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.79. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 72.78%. Research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 8,200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 164.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Stories

