ZClassic Trading 10% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $488,550.44 and approximately $52.89 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00094980 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00045812 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00026402 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.