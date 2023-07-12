Zacks Research Weighs in on Jabil Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jabil in a research report issued on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Jabil’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jabil’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $111.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. Jabil has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.51%.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,686,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Jabil by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66,428 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

