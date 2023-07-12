Yangzijiang Financial (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.24. Yangzijiang Financial shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Yangzijiang Financial Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.
About Yangzijiang Financial
Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services.
