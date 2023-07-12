X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.93. 46,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 17,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82.

Get X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter.

About X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.