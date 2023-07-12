Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WWD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.25.

Woodward Stock Up 1.3 %

Woodward stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.08. 217,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,715. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $120.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55.

Insider Activity

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $602,974 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 265.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

