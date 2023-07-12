Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 45,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 19,661 shares.The stock last traded at $338.28 and had previously closed at $331.11.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winmark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 62.91% and a net margin of 47.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 2,486 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.88, for a total value of $854,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 3,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $942,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $785,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,513 shares of company stock worth $6,269,582. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter valued at $42,733,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Winmark by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter worth about $3,935,000. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in Winmark by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 127,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Winmark by 856.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

