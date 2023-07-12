Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.00

Shares of Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 32.20 ($0.41), with a volume of 38149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.44).

Windar Photonics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.01 million, a PE ratio of -1,610.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at Windar Photonics

In other Windar Photonics news, insider Paul Hodges acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($39,881.64). Insiders own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

About Windar Photonics

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

