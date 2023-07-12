WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 11.7 %
WidePoint stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.04.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
