WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 11.7 %

WidePoint stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.