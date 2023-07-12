Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) recently:

7/7/2023 – Wells Fargo & Company was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

7/7/2023 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00.

7/3/2023 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2023 – Wells Fargo & Company had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

6/15/2023 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $43.00.

6/14/2023 – Wells Fargo & Company had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

6/7/2023 – Wells Fargo & Company was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $44.60 price target on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Wells Fargo & Company is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,942,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,102,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $162.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 40,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 197,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

