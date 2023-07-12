Waves (WAVES) Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00006734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $230.68 million and $171.39 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 111,926,086 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, created by entrepreneur Sasha Ivanov in 2016. It provides backend support for Web 3.0 services and is designed to raise security, reliability, and speed of IT systems. Its purpose-designed tools make it easy and accessible to develop and run dApps, leveraging the properties of blockchain systems for security, auditability, verifiability, and trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves has released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has developed into a constantly-growing platform with a broad infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

