Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $2.72 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,580 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 305,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $60,933,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 5,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.05.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.60 and its 200 day moving average is $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.17. The stock has a market cap of $217.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,693,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 846,986 shares of company stock valued at $177,743,999 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

