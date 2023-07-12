Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,854 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.6% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.53. 715,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,112,567. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.06 and a 12 month high of $159.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.