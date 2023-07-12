Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 422,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,623. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

