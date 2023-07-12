Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on August 1st

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NCZ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 484,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,997. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 76,053.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 41,069 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

