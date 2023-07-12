Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This is an increase from Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. 80,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

