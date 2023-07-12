Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.25.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of VET traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$17.97. 809,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,990. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.02. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$14.55 and a one year high of C$39.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Free Report ) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$550.97 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 44.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1124567 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.68 per share, with a total value of C$62,720.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.