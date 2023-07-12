Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0048

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $49.40 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006329 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

