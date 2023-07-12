Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 26195491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Vela Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 40.18 and a quick ratio of 45.67.
About Vela Technologies
Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.
