Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is FLC Capital Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 5.5% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,425,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.67. 1,070,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

