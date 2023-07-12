Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Trimmed by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.03. The company had a trading volume of 154,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,857. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

