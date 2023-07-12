Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Position Boosted by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $23,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MGV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.09. The stock had a trading volume of 97,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,248. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.10. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.