Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Decreased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after acquiring an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after acquiring an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $417.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.47. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $447.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

