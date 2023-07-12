Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lowered by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,435,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.