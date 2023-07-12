Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 11,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 18,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 831,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,575,000 after buying an additional 76,383 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 155,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 84,598 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 58,735 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.71. 4,266,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,445,539. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

