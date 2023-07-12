Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,478 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 75,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,952.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VXF traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $152.61. The stock had a trading volume of 165,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.70 and a 200 day moving average of $141.16. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $155.91.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

