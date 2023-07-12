Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Purchased by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,465,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,361,000 after purchasing an additional 56,440 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 483,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,011,000 after acquiring an additional 154,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 93,456 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 123,924 shares during the period.

Shares of EDV stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $83.62. 234,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.26. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $106.11.

In other news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $770,138.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDV. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.88) price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,875 ($36.99) price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

