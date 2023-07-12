VanEck Gold Miners ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXGet Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 174,185 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical volume of 121,218 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 44,058,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,888,508. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

