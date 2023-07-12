United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Raised to $75.00 at Citigroup

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s current price.

UAL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UAL opened at $56.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.