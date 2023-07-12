Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.17

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.17 and traded as low as $0.07. Unico American shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 34,702 shares changing hands.

Unico American Stock Up 28.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $477,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

